The New School Year Begins at Hellenic Classical Charter School

BROOKLYN – The first day of the new school year began with smiles and optimism at the Hellenic Classical Charter School (HCCS) in Brooklyn on September 5, with teachers, students, and parents wishing for a creative and constructive school year.

Principal Christina Tettonis told The National Herald about everyone’s excitement and optimism on the first day of school.

“We begin with dreams, aspirations, and desire for work and progress. The administration and staff of the Hellenic Charter School worked intensively throughout the summer so that we are ready and properly prepared,” she said.

Tettonis continued, “This year we have many innovations in the curriculum, including the extension of the Greek program. I would also like to invite the Greek community to our event on Saturday, October 12 to raise money for air conditioners in all the classrooms. The support and love of the community is what gives us strength and courage. Good progress and success in all our Greek community schools.”

Director of Operations Joy Petrakos referred to the plans to establish a second charter school in the Brooklyn area.

“We are very pleased to announce that our first permit application filed at the Department of Education was accepted. Soon we will take the second step in the application process and we hope that by September 2019, or at the latest in 2020, our second school will begin operations,” she said.

“The expansion of HCCS is a great dream and our goal. The success of the school has been recognized by both the Department of Education and the community which calls for it and needs it,” Petrakos noted.

As far as the location of the new school is concerned, Petrakos said that the priority now important is getting the permit and the location will follow.