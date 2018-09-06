A. Fantis School Starts the New Year with a Blessing (Vid & Pics)

BROOKLYN – With the traditional blessing performed by Father George Anastasiou, on September 5, the lessons began again at the A. Fantis Parochial School of the community of Sts. Constantine and Helen in Brooklyn.

Fr. Anastasiou blessed the pupils and the teaching staff and wished them all a good and constructive school year.

Principal Theodore Tasoulas told The National Herald how pleased the community is with the progress and prosperity of the school.

“From pre-K up to the 8th grade we have 160 students, a figure that is 10% higher than last year. Everyday we try to improve and implement new educational programs. Our great innovation this year, of which we are very proud, is to work with Vanderbilt University,” he said.

Tasoulas continued, “During the summer, Vanderbilt’s distinguished professors held training sessions for our teachers, which will continue throughout the school year. In addition to further help students, we extended the school day at one point.

“We added new lessons, created teams in chess and swimming, and organized educational trips for the 8th grade which will visit Athens, the Acropolis, archaeological sites, schools, museums, and more in February.”

Parish Council President Haralambos Paloumbis noted that the new school year began with joy and enthusiasm by students, parents, educational staff and administration.

“Our historic school is in every way ready to offer excellent education and knowledge for another year,” he said.

Fr. Anastasiou called upon Greek-Americans to support the blessed work done by the community schools so that the children grow up in the spirit of Orthodoxy and Hellenism.

Greek Studies Chair Ioanna Glava said that the A. Fantis School provides high quality education in the Greek language and culture from pre-school to the 8th grade.

“The everyday teaching of Greek is enriched with the use of electronic media, songs, art, video, and games,” she said.

“With the teachers of the Greek Studies Department, Tasos Gemenzopoulos, Areti Giovanos and Sofia Stasinou, our students learn to communicate in Modern Greek and also learn the mythology and critical events of Greek history that have profoundly influenced Western culture,” Glava noted.