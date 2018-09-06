At Long Last, Hampton Bays Getting Greek Restaurant

NEW YORK – Mike Dzanoucakis is getting Hampton Bays, NY, way out on Long Island, a place for people to get Greek food, everything from traditional souvlakis to other fare too, including burgers, salads, and chicken wings.

You can’t have Greek every day,” Dzanoucakis’ father and co-owner, Bill Dzanoucakis told the Southampton Press, with a little tongue-in-cheek chuckle.

Hampton Gyro & Grill will open Sept. 20 on Montauk Highway, a 2500-square foot casual restaurant replacing a southwestern food place in the Tiana Shopping Center.

“I saw the need for it,” Mike Dzanoucakis said. “I grew up in Queens where every block there’s a gyro place, so when I moved out here I always thought it would be good to have one here.”

The 60-seat dining spot will be open Monday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Dzanoucakis, 47, who also owns multiple casual dining spots in the Tanger Outlets food court in Riverhead, said he wanted to appeal to those looking for a quick bite on their lunch break. With online ordering and in-and-out service, he said that customers could have their perfect Greek or American classic within five minutes.

“There’s no place to go quickly for a burger,” said Dzanoucakis, who lives in nearby, said. “Let’s say you’re on a 30-minute lunch break—I wanted it to be a reasonable place where you can come and go how you please.”

He said he did some minor renovations, including refacing the overhead paneling with reclaimed wood to match the dark-wood flooring, and painting with warm tones to create a welcoming and friendly environment for all. “There’s nothing like it around,” he said. “We’re ready to go.”