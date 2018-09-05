Falirika Festival Celebrates Extended Greek Summer

ATHENS – In the distance, sparkling ferry boats would come and go to all the islands of the Archipelago, but on September 1 the place to be was on the shore at Bati Beach on the Athens Riviera for the inaugural concert of the Falirika cultural festival.

Tenor Stavros Salabasopoulos, along with soprano Katia Paschou, backed by fine musicians and later joined by the women’s chorus Vηρηιδες– Sea Nymphs – of Paleo Faliro, dazzled the packed open air theater with hit songs of 20th century Greek and international music, films and Broadway musicals, including Somewhere (There’s a Place for Us) from West Side Story.

Salabasopoulos set the tone for the evening with moving renditions of the “Theme fromLove Story” and “O Solo Mio,” and the audience was thrilled when Paschou joined him for the love duet from Phantom, her lovely green dress swaying in the sea breeze.

The chorus is led and taught by Katerina Vasilikou. Among their presentations was the beautifully sung “Ballad of Ouri,”Nikos Gatsos’ haunting poem set to music by Manos Hajidakis, and the concert concluded with the soloists joining the orchestra led by Giorgos Tskokanis – who also dazzled on piano – for beloved Greek songs.

The audience happily followed orders when urged to clap and sing along.

They also enjoyed an unexpected bonus. Occasionally glancing the surf pouring onto the beach by the stage and the lights of Kastella hill in the distance, they were treated to a brief fireworks display over the Piraeus.

Prior to the concert the guests were welcomed by Paleo Faliro’s mayor Dionysis Hatzidakis, who promised there would be no more speeches during the two week festival. He thanked the attendees for their donations of food for the hungry – the events have free admission – saying “a little bit from everyone is a lot for people in need.”

Hatzidakis shared that he was pleased that despite their ideological differences, he and the mayors of nearby municipalities worked together to raise money for the victims of the Mati fires and struck a solitary but important political note when he said the key to overcoming the tragedy is “to not fall into the same mistakes in the future. “

He then asked for a moment of silence and said the concert was dedicated to memories of Mati victims which faded into Yannis Parios’ recording of “Kimisou Aggeloudi mou – Sleep my little angel.”

Spectacular performances of love songs can be a two-edged knife on the soul. One love-lorn attendee quipped “it was like an exquisite surgical blade cut out your heart and put it on display for thousands to applaud” – but for those not recently wounded by love, it was heaven on the beach.

Indeed, after the concert, Mayor Hadjidakis jumped on stage to thank the performers to loud applause and urged them all to go home and kiss their spouses and loved ones, “because all we need is love,” adding some rock and roll spice to the evening’s romantic main course.