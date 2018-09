Athens is not a charming city. There are blocks of ugly, filthy, grey, unkempt cement buildings, many covered in graffiti that’s bad spray painting and not art, grimy glass and faux modern facades covered in pigeon droppings.

Those monstrosities are often next to abandoned majestic classical buildings that have been left to rot instead of renovated into office space and other uses that would be more of a lure than the adjacent eyesores.

The biggest disgrace is Omonia, the second business hub …