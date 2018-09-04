Laboratory Test Results on Body of Australian Model Expected

ATHENS – The results from a laboratory examination of the body of a 20-year-old Australian woman found dead on a luxury yacht in Kefalonia last week will determine the exact causes of death. The woman’s body was found hanging on the yacht belonging to a Mexican billionaire that had been moored at the port of Argostoli in Kefalonia.

Coroner Ilias Bogiokas, who conducted the autopsy of the woman’s body, told the Athens Macedonian News Agency that the death came about from a hanging and that the body did not have any injuries. The results from the laboratory examination will be ready in about a month.

According initial evidence gathered by the Coast Guard, who took statements from crew members and saw CCTV video footage from the yacht – it is most likely that the woman committed suicide. However, the investigation has yet to be completed.