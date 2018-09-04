Greek Muses Inspire New Music and Arts Focused School in Brooklyn

NEW YORK (PRNewswire) – MUSE Academy announced that its doors will open on September 5th, 2018 with a first day of school celebration of the inspiration of the ancient Greek Muses for the young scholars who make up the founding class of the new school in the heart of Brooklyn’s cultural district.

MUSE Academy offers a unique curriculum that teaches a deep academic mastery of language skills (English and Spanish), science, mathematics and humanities in a manner that is fully integrated with the arts. Beginning in pre-K, MUSE students will have daily instruction in music, dance, and dramatic play taught by highly accomplished teachers and artists. MUSE Academy’s founding team is led by Head of School, Deborah Bradley-Kramer, who has taught for 20 years in Columbia University’s famed core curriculum program, as well as teaching at The Juilliard School and heading Columbia’s music performance program.

“The importance of high quality, consistent arts instruction at an early age simply cannot be over emphasized. Numerous scientific studies have confirmed the positive impact of early music study on cognitive development. The positive social and emotional effects can be seen by anyone who observes children engaged in group music and dance activities,” said Deborah Bradley-Kramer “I am thrilled to welcome our first class of children to this amazing school and to watch them flourish.”

MUSE Academy was founded by the Brooklyn Music School and is located in the heart of Brooklyn’s cultural district near landmarks such as the Brooklyn Academy of Music, Mark Morris Dance Center, Theater for a New Audience, BRIC, and the Museum of Contemporary African Diasporan Arts. For Fall of 2019, MUSE Academy is currently accepting applications for grades pre-K 3 through 2nd grade, but will add additional grades each year.

“We are extremely pleased with the team of exceptional educators who have come to share MUSE Academy’s vision for transforming education, and whose ideas can be read on our Musings blog,” said Crocker Coulson, Chair of the Board of Trustees of the Brooklyn Music School. “The diversity and creativity of the founding families that decided to join us this first year confirms that there is a strong interest in our community for an education that speaks to the whole child.”

The teachers and children will celebrate the first day of school with an official “ribbon-cutting” ceremony at 3 p.m. on September 5th 2018.

For more information, please visit museacademybk.com or follow MUSE Academy on all social media, using @museacademybk.

About MUSE Academy

MUSE Academy is an independent private school in Brooklyn filling a critical need for high quality, humanist education. We seek to develop the full potential of every child as lifelong learners, expressive artists, and active citizens in his or her community. Music, movement, and performance are central to the MUSE educational experience and profoundly contribute to cognitive and social development. Our unique Pre-K and Kindergarten programs nurture creativity and a passion for learning from an early age. Our approach engages all the modes through which children learn and communicate — including verbal, analytical, kinesthetic, spatial, social, and emotional — using an inquiry-based learning model. We plan to add additional grades each year as our students advance, eventually through Grade 12.