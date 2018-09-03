Greek Acrobats in North America: 1896 to 2009

Since the mid-1820s, Greek circus performers have thrilled American audiences.

The multitalented performer known as the Greek Rhigas performed in New York City between the mid-1820s and the 1850s. In 1876, Antonia Panay brought the Royal Greek Circus, the first Greek-owned circus, on tour to the United States. By the 1880s, massive Greek strongmen began to perform all across the nation working in circuses, carnivals and sideshows. The key point here is not just that Greek performers appeared in American venues …