It Can Happen Here

Madeleine Albright may not have been my favorite secretary of State, but her must-read recent book, Fascism, A Warning (Harper & Collins, 2018), shows that she fully deserves the praise of her Georgetown University students as teacher and scholar. Albright argues that early 20th century fascism was not an aberration and may have recently awakened from its hibernation. She leads readers to the conclusion that Donald Trump could be the link between the past and the present.
Albright describes Benito Mussolini, …
Trump likes Putin, Erdogan and China’s leader simply because they have absolute power. He is a fascist through and through. This country had better wake up before it’s too late. And if Republicans don’t fare well in this November’s elections watch for this idiot to stoke fires under his peanut brain base. Violence, indeed. All that will be missing are the white robes with hoods.