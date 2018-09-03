Convicted Former Power Firm Executive Going Back in Jail

ATHENS – A former power firm executive convicted of embezzlement was being returned to jail on Sept. 3, days after being released on what turned out to be a bogus medical certificate claiming he was 67 percent disabled with epilepsy and psychiatric problems.

Aristides Floros, 39, appeared before an appeals prosecutor and waited for around an hour in order to receive his jailing orders, said Kathimerini, while anti-corruption prosecutors are looking into why he was released so soon.

Floros, who was convicted to 21 years in prison in February 2017 for embezzlement, smuggling and money laundering over the Energa power company scandal, as well as to another 13 years in 2014 for ordering an assassination attempt against a lawyer, was arrested Aug. at his home in the southern Athens suburb of Glyfada.

He had been released from Halkida Prison after presenting judicial authorities with medical evidence that he suffered a disability.

He was released from prison on the basis of a medical certificate that didn’t have the proper signatures and was incomplete, a report on the website documentonews.gr had reported.

The doctor whose name appeared on the certificate said it was forged after the head of Evangelismos hospital Panagiota Goulaki-Mitsaki stated that the doctor who ruled on Floros’ alleged health problems was not listed in the national health system (ESY) throughout her tenure at the hospital and no authority to sign the certificate, the report said.

The same report claimed that the certificate lacked the signature of the responsible Laboratory of Sleep Study or the Professor of Intensive Care Clinic but there was no explanation why Floros was let out if the certificate was incomplete.

A number of celebrity prisoners in Greece have been released after claiming health problems, including former defense minister Akis Tsochatzopoulos, who said he had heart problems but was spotted swimming at a beach.