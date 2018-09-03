Greek Officials Probe Death of Australian Model on Mexican Billionaires’ Yacht

Greek officials have ordered a yacht owned by a Mexican billionaire be kept docked on the island of Kefalonia after a 20-year-old Australian model, Sinead McNamara, was found in critical condition and then died under mysterious circumstances.

The woman died en route to a hospital aboard an aircraft the business newspaper Naftemporiki said. In a report from Greece, the BBC said the incident occurred on Aug. 30 and that the yacht belonged to Alberto Baillères, 87, the second-richest man in Mexico, who has run Grupal, a cluster of companies, for 59 years.

Bailleres and his family had left the Mayan Queen IV boat days before the incident, Greek news outlets reported.

Greek port authorities were expected to reveal the preliminary findings of an autopsy. Investigators told the The Sunday Times a crew member found her on the rear deck of the vessel but another report said she was found hanging.

A senior police officer told The Times: “By the looks of it, she took her life. We expect the autopsy to verify this in the coming days.”

The yacht on which she was found is the six-story $104 million Mayan Queen IV.

McNamara, a Sydney-based Instagram influencer, had been working on yacht for four months, reports said. Her mother and sister were on their way to visit her when the news broke of her death.

The young model had been looking forward to their visit, posting an upbeat message on social media just days before her death, the paper said.

“Happy birthday to the most amazing big sister I could ever ask for, 5 days till I get to see you!!! Excitement is an ­understatement,” she wrote.

But earlier she had posted on Instagram a message of a different tone. “My head is all over the shop today,” she wrote, along with emojis of a volcano, a tornado and a needle with blood dripping from it.

Sharing an image of herself on a quad bike, she added: “Take me back to this where my only worry was not cracking my skull open.”

McNamara, originally from Port Macquarie in New South Wales, regularly posted pictures of her travels to her Instagram account, where she had more than 12,000 followers, the BBC said in its report.

In a post last month she wrote: “Living & working on a boat seeing all that the world has to offer. Yep I think I have it pretty good.”

Her friends have expressed their grief on social media, describing the young woman as a “free-spirited” and “adventurous” soul.

“You lived life with no fear and it’s a blessing to have known you,” one friend wrote.