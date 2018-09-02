Greek Embezzler Returning to Jail Over Bogus Medical Certificate

After an order from an emergency council of appeals court judges, convicted embezzler Aristides Floros, who was released from jail on what appears to be a bogus and forged medical certificate claiming he was 67 percent disabled with epilepsy and psychiatric problems, was arrested.

He had been let out only 18 months into a 21-year-sentence although the law for disability releases require one-fifth of a sentence be served, or, in his case, at least four years.

He was taken into custody at his home in the wealthy southern Athens suburb of Glyfada. He had been released from Halkida Prison last week after presenting judicial authorities with the medical evidence claiming he suffered a disability.

He was convicted of stealing millions of euros and was linked to a murder attempt on a lawyer was released from prison on the basis of a medical certificate that didn’t have the proper signatures and was incomplete, a report on the website documentonews.gr reported.

And now the doctor whose name appeared on the certificate said it was forged after the head of Evangelismos hospital Panagiota Goulaki-Mitsaki stated that the doctor who ruled on Floros’ alleged health problems was not listed in the national health system (ESY) throughout her tenure at the hospital and no authority to sign the certificate, the report said.

The same report claimed that the certificate lacked the signature of the responsible Laboratory of Sleep Study or the Professor of Intensive Care Clinic but there was no explanation why Floros was let out if the certificate was incomplete.

Floros was convicted to 21 years in prison in February 2017 for embezzlement, smuggling and money laundering over the Energa power company scandal, as well as to another 13 years in 2014 for ordering an assassination attempt against a lawyer.