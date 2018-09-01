New Democracy will Lower Jobless Rate by 7 Percentage, Says Mitsotakis

New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Friday that his party could bring down the country’s jobless rate down by 7 percentage points with the help of its investment program.

Speaking to New Democracy’s youth organisation, Mitsotakis said that a drop in taxes and a resulting rise in investments would create 600,000 new jobs in three years. He went on to say that New Democracy also plans to make changes to the education system, such as connecting universities with the needs of the economy.