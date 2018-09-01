Greece Has Turned into Safe Haven for Turkish Criminals, Says Cavusoglu

ANKARA – Greece has been turned into a safe haven for Turkish criminals, such as the eight Turkish officers who fled the country after the attempted coup, said Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, in an interview with Ta Nea newspaper on Saturday.

The Foreign Minister said that his country remains decisive in securing the return and trial of the “coup fugitives.”

In regards to the release of the two Greek soldiers, the Turkish minister said that this should not be seen as a political move as the Turkish justice system operates independently, adding that “it is not necessary to say that we expect the same impartial stance from the Greek justice system in regards to the cases of Turkish citizens.”