Tsipras’ Only Audience are His Own Ministers, ND’s Spyraki Says

ATHENS – Main opposition New Democracy spokesperson Maria Spyraki, commenting on the speech given by Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras to the new cabinet on Friday, accused him of “putting on a performance of ruling” and warned that his time was up.

“Mr. Tsipras’ gall is truly without limit. The prime minister of taxes, who destroyed the middle class and impoverished all Greeks, the man who with his ideological obsessions has filled Greeks with insecurity and put even national interests at risk, has put on yet another performance entitled ‘from today I will pretend I am governing’. We inform him that the only audience left to watch him are his ministers,” Spyrakis said.