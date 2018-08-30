Malliotakis Endorses Glenn Yost in South Shore Staten Island Assembly Race

By TNH Staff August 30, 2018

FILE - Republican mayoral candidate Nicole Malliotakis holds a news conference, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017, at City Hall in New York. She faces Mayor Bill de Blasio in the general election on Nov. 7. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

NEW YORK – Greek-American Assemblywoman Nicole Malliotakis joined Senator Andrew Lanza in supporting Glenn Yost to fill the vacancy in the 62nd Assembly District on the South Shore of Staten Island.

“Together the three of us will make a strong team to fight for you in the State Capitol. The only way to ensure that we can work together as a team is if you cast your ballot for Glenn in the Republican primary on Thursday, September 13th!” Malliotakis said. “I need Glenn Yost as my partner in Albany to stop Bill de Blasio, prevent New York from becoming a sanctuary state and protect hard working taxpayers like you,” she added.

