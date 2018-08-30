“ASTA Global Convention” held in Washington on 21-23 August focused on a target to implement a three-year program for the promotion of Greece in the US.

In particular, Robert Douglin, Vice President of ASTA, announced the collaboration of the three sides – ASTA, FedHATTA and North Events – to launch a very powerful plan to promote Greece in America.

The programme includes 20 states of America for the period 2019-2021. The first Roadshow for San Francisco, Los Angeles and San Diego has already been announced on 25-28 February 2019.

The strategic partners are expected to make a joint statement on the locations of next US roadshows in 2019, 2020 and 2021 in September.