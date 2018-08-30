Three-year Program for the Promotion of Greece in the US

By ANA August 30, 2018

The sun rises behind Propylaea, the monumental gate of the ancient Acropolis hill, left, and the 2500 BC Parhenon temple in Athens, on Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

“ASTA Global Convention” held in Washington on 21-23 August focused on a target to implement a three-year program for the promotion of Greece in the US.

In particular, Robert Douglin, Vice President of ASTA, announced the collaboration of the three sides – ASTA, FedHATTA and North Events – to launch a very powerful plan to promote Greece in America.

The programme includes 20 states of America for the period 2019-2021. The first Roadshow for San Francisco, Los Angeles and San Diego has already been announced on 25-28 February 2019.

The strategic partners are expected to make a joint statement on the locations of next US roadshows in 2019, 2020 and 2021 in September.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *