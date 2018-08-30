Thessaloniki’s Boutaris Meets with US Ambassador Pyatt, Consul General Pfleger

THESSALONIKI – Thessaloniki mayor Yiannis Boutaris met on Wednesday with the US Ambassador to Greece Geoffrey Pyatt and Consul General in Thessaloniki Gregory Pfleger ahead of the city’s international trade fair at which the United States is the honored country.

The diplomats highlighted that the US is giving particular weight to having good ties with Greece as reflected in the large number of American companies participating in the fair, along with the presence of high ranking American government officials.

Boutaris also briefed the diplomats on progress made on the construction of Holocaust museum in the western part of Thessaloniki.