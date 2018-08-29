Patriarch Bartholomew urged, again, Archbishop Demetrios to resign

BOSTON.- His All Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew during the Synodic meeting at the Phanar today urged His Eminence Archbishop Demetrios Geron of America to willingly submit his resignation. It is the second time that the Patriarch is calling Archbishop Demetrios to resign. The privies time was at the end of May 2018.

According to exclusive information of The National Herald Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew reportedly told Archbishop Demetrios officially during the Synodic meeting the following: “You have done a notable archpastorship …