NYS Senate Candidate Andrew Gounardes Ηighlights His Vision for the Future

BROOKLYN, NY – Greek-American Democratic candidate for State Senate in Brookyn’s district 22, Andrew Gournardes, faced off against Ross Barkan at the first Democratic primary debate moderated by Kadia Goba, senior political reporter at the BKLYNER and hosted at the United Chinese Association of Brooklyn, allowing the community to hear directly from the candidates on top-of-mind issues.

“Tonight’s winner wasn’t either candidate, it was the community,” said Gounardes. “Attendees had the opportunity to ask pertinent questions about the issues affecting their daily lives. Southern Brooklyn sorely needs a representative fighting for us in Albany and I’m confident that our neighbors, business owners, and friends know that I’ve spent my life dedicated to this district and I’m ready to hit the ground running on day one.”

“Today’s debate highlighted the stark difference between my opponent and myself. The 22nd district deserves a passionate representative who knows our community and understands the issues of today and tomorrow. We cannot afford another two years of inaction. I want to thank everyone for putting on tonight’s debate especially the BKLYNER for moderating and the United Chinese Association of Brooklyn for hosting us.”

ABOUT ANDREW GOUNARDES

Born and raised in Bay Ridge, it was in Southern Brooklyn where Andrew Gounardes started his work in public service. As an aide to former City Councilmember Vincent Gentile, he helped neighbors solve everyday quality of life problems. Currently, he serves as Counsel to Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams and as a trustee of the New York City Employees’ Retirement System, one of the largest municipal pension funds in the country. Before serving at Borough Hall, he worked for Citizens Committee for New York City, a non-profit that provides neighborhood improvement grants to community groups across the five boroughs. He also served on Community Board 10 and is a longtime member of the Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church in Bay Ridge.

Andrew's Plan For Fixing Our Broken Transit System My Plan to hold the MTA accountable and fix our 🚍🚇system:✅Give riders a vote on the MTA board so 🚫💰is spent on projects that don’t help our commutes✅Create a 🔐 for transit funds to guarantee dedicated 💰for needed 🚍🚇upgrades & repairs✅Fight to make EVERY station ♿Learn more about my plan for fixing our broken transit system here: https://secure.actblue.com/donate/ag4ny-mta?refcode=fb-ad&amount=25 Posted by Andrew Gounardes for State Senate on Thursday, August 16, 2018

After Superstorm Sandy, Gounardes co-founded Bay Ridge Cares, an organization that prepared 25,000 hot meals for victims after the storm. Today, the organization still supports community members facing extraordinary need by providing them with emergency assistance. As a member of the Riders Alliance, he organized and formed the Concerned R Train Riders to fight for better service and demand handicapped accessible subway stations in South Brooklyn. He helped write and pass legislation to combat dangerous home conversions, and continues to work toward helping those who are displaced from unsafe living conditions.

His work with Bay Ridge Advocates for Keeping Everyone Safe (B.R.A.K.E.S.) successfully pressured Albany lawmakers to allow speed cameras in school zones. As an advocate for art and culture in our neighborhoods, he served as pro bono legal counsel for the Bay Ridge Storefront Art Walk (S.A.W.) and as past president of the Bay Ridge Historical Society.

Andrew graduated from Fort Hamilton High School before going on to earn degrees from Hunter College and the George Washington University Law School.