PHIs in PHI: Presenting the Sanctuary City “Philathreia”

A “Sanctuary City” is one that openly declares that it will not distinguish between Persons Here Illegally (PHIs) and those who are here legally – i.e., natural-born citizens, immigrants (naturalized citizens or Legal Permanent Residents – LPRs), and legal nonimmigrants.

Federal immigration law renders it a crime to perpetuate the continued illegal status of any PHI. A prime example of such perpetuation would be to refuse to cooperate with federal agencies such as Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), by not turning …