ND Leader: As Government Invests in Polarisation I Will Talk about the Future

Leading in polls, major opposition New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis said if he comes to power he would set up a lower tax scheme for farmers and livestock breeders and give them an incentive to produce.

Speaking to a gathering in the village of Deskati in Grevena on Aug. 29, he said his government would have a 9 percent taxation rate for annual incomes of up to 10,000 euros ($11,670) and set up a new social insurance system.

The details would be revealed when he speaks in September at the Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF) he said, after Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras is expected to announce handouts in a bid to bring back voters he lost after repeatedly reneging on anti-austerity promises.

“The cost of social insurance is currently is so high that it acts as a disincentive to working,” he said, adding he would change the tax structure that changes whimsically.

He also said he would help people in rural as well as urban areas.

“We must talk about the future Greece. We have had a hard time these eight years, especially in the last three years. We would have exited the crisis in 2014 … So long as the government invests in polarization, divisions and the past, all the more will I talk about the future and my plan for the next day,” Mitsotakis said, according to Kathimerini.

“We deserve better, we do not deserve this government. We must take the country’s fortunes into our own hands. I ask you to put your faith in me, to trust me, so that united we can take Greece forward,” he added.