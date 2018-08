Ceremony to Swear in New Members of Government to Be Held at 07:00

ATHENS – The ceremony to swear in the new members of the government will be held at 07:00 a.m. (14:00 local time) on Wednesday, in the presence of President Prokopios Pavlopoulos and Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras.

The new government is officially as follows. An asterisk denotes change at the top ministerial position.

Prime Minister:

Alexis Tsipras

Deputy Prime Minister:

Giannis Dragasakis

Ministry of Interior

Minister: Alexandros Charitsis *

Alternate Minister: Marina Chryssoveloni

Deputy Minister for Macedonia and Thrace: Katerina Notopoulou

Ministry of Citizen Protection

Minister: Olga Gerovassili *

Deputy Minister: Katerina Papacosta

Ministry of Economy and Development

Minister: Giannis Dragasakis

Alternate Minister for Industry: Stergios Pitsiorlas

Deputy Minister: Stathis Giannakidis

Ministry of Digital Policy, Telecommunications and Information

Minister: Nikos Pappas

Deputy Minister: Lefteris Kretsos

Ministry of National Defence

Minister: Panos Kammenos

Alternate Minister: Panagiotis Rigas

Deputy Minister: Maria Kollia Tsaroucha

Ministry of Education, Research and Religious Affairs

Minister: Costas Gavroglou

Alternate Minister for Research and Innovation: Costas Fotakis

Deputy Minister: Meropi Tzoufi

Ministry of Labour, Social Solidarity and Social Security (CORRECTED)

Minister: Effie Achtsioglou

Alternate Minister for Social Solidarity: Theano Fotiou

Deputy Minister responsible for Social Insurance: Anastasios Petropoulos

Deputy Minister: Athanassios Iliopoulos

Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Minister: Nikos Kotzias

Alternate Minister for European Affairs: Giorgos Katrougalos

Deputy Minister for Religious Diplomacy: Markos Bolaris

Deputy Minister for the Diaspora: Terens Quick

Ministry of Justice, Transparency and Human Rights

Minister: Michalis Kalogirou *

Alternate Minister for Anti-Corruption: Dimitris Papangelopoulos

Ministry of Finance

Minister: Euclid Tsakalotos

Alternate Minister for Fiscal Policy: Giorgos Chouliarakis

Deputy Minister for Public Revenue and Property: Katerina Papanatsiou

Ministry of Health

Minister: Andreas Xanthos

Alternate Minister: Pavlos Polakis

Ministry of Administrative Reconstruction

Minister: Mariliza Xenogiannakopoulou *

Ministry of Culture and Sports

Minister: Myrsini Zorba *

Deputy Minister for Sports Giorgos Vasiliadis

Deputy Minister: Konstantinos Stratis

Ministry of Environment and Energy

Minister: George Stathakis

Alternate Minister for Environment: Sokratis Famelos

Deputy Minister: Giorgos Dimaras

Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport

Minister: Christos Spirtzis

Deputy Minister: Nikos Mavraganis

Ministry of Immigration Policy

Minister: Dimitris Vitsas

Ministry of Maritime and Insular Policy

Minister: Fotis Kouvelis *

Alternate Minister for Insular Policy Nektarios Santorinios

Ministry of Agricultural Development and Food

Minister: Stavros Arachovitis *

Deputy Minister: Vassilis Kokkalis

Deputy Minister: Olympia Teligioridou

Ministry of Tourism

Minister: Elena Kountoura

Minister of State for Citizen Affairs

Alexandros Flabouraris

Minister of State for Policy Coordination

Christoforos Vernardakis

Minister of State and Government Spokesperson

Dimitris Tzanakopoulos

Deputy Minister to the Prime Minister

Dimitris Liakos

General Secretary of the Government

Akritas Kaidatzis *