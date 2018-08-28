August Moon Lights Up Greek Ruins and Hearts (Vid & Pics)

ATHENS – The sun God Apollo is more famous than his sister Artemis, but the moon and its goddess have inspired more music and poetry than their daytime rivals, and at every August full moon Greece’s most renowned archaeological sites are open until midnight for tourists and locals alike to bask in the glow of that silvery heavenly body and one another.

It’s a safe bet that there were more people arm in arm on August 27 in Hellas than any evening this year. When Keats penned the immortal line: “a thing of beauty is a joy forever” he was writing about Endymion’s passion for the moon goddess, and love was in the air – but so was music.

In Attiki, the cultural highlights included a concert by theCity of Athens Philharmonic Orchestra in the courtyard of the Acropolis Museum and the musical event “La Luna” with Marian Georgiou and Adam Tsarouchis, Elias Argyropoulos and Dimitris Karagiannic at the Numismatic Museum in city center.

Part of the beauty of Athens is the live music in streets and restaurants every night. Throngs soaked up the moonlight on the DionysiosAreopagitis walkway at the foot of the Acropolis, but almost every night the piano and voice of Spyros Symigiatos shines with mainly rebetika music.