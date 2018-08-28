What is a Democratic Socialist?

For the first time in seventy years, democratic socialists have become a viable element in national politics. Sixty democratic socialists have run or are running in Democratic Party primaries. Twenty have already won their primary, three in what are considered “safe” Democratic districts.

Bernie Sanders and Donald Trump are the main reasons for this unanticipatedphenomenon. Sanders winning 13 million votes for president in the Democratic presidential primaries of 2016 catalyzed the spirits of progressives of all ideological tendencies. In the months …