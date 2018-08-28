Pilot of Hellenic Air Force Training Aircraft Found Dead

ATHENS – The pilot of a Hellenic Air Force training aircraft that was abandoned on Tuesday morning has been found dead.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that a two-seater T-2 trainer aircraft of the Hellenic Air Force fell and was abandoned by its operators at 8:50 am, while flying seven nautical miles north of Sparta.

The co-pilot of the aircraft, which was conducting a training flight, is in good health and has been transferred to hospital.

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Tuesday offered his condolences to the family of the Hellenic Air Force pilot Major Nikolaos Vasiliou, who died early the same day in the fall of a trainer aircraft during a training flight, with a post on Twitter.

“The unjust loss of a worthy and very experienced Air Force major, Nikolaos Vasiliou, in the course of duty fills us with deep sorrow. His country will not forget him. Deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of our pilot,” Tsipras said.

ND LEADER MITSOTAKIS OFFERS CONDOLENCES

Main opposition New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Tuesday expressed his deep sorrow for the death of Hellenic Air Force pilot Major Nikolaos Vasiliou, who fell in the line of duty during a training flight, offering his deepest condolences to his loved ones and the Greek air force.

In a social media post, Mitsotakis noted that “this very unfair loss underlines the difficult conditions in which the staff of the Armed Forces train daily in order to defend the security of our country.”