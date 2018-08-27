Three Charged with Student’s Murder Remanded in Custody

ATHENS – Three men charged with the murder of 25-year-old student Nikolas Moustakas on Filopappou Hill on August 15 were remanded in custody following their testimony to an examining magistrate on Monday.

The two Pakistani nationals, aged 17 and 28 years old, and their 25-year-old Iraqi accomplice also face multiple charges of robbery, illegally carrying weapons and forming a gang. During their transfer to the court house, a group of 20 Golden Dawn party supporters were waiting for them, led by the Golden Dawn MPs Ilias Kasidiaris and Yiannis Lagos and shouted slogans against them.

According to sources, the three were not represented by counsel and said that their intention was to rob, not murder, the student, who slipped and fell over a cliff.