Benefit Concert for Fire Victims to Be Held at Herod Atticus Odeon on Wednesday

A benefit concert dedicated to the late writer, poet and song-writer Manos Eleftheriou will be held at the Herod Atticus Odeon this Wednesday, starting at 21:00, with all proceeds going to support the victims of the deadly Attica fires.

The special concert is organised by the Athens & Epidaurus Festival, under the aegis of the culture ministry, and a large number of artists will be participating without a fee, including: Giorgos Andreou, Fotini Velesiotou, Manolis Lidakis, Lavrentis Machairitsas, Michalis Mytakidis, Giorgos Dalaras, Christos Nikolopoulos, Miltos Paschalidis, Iro Saia, Aspasia Stratigou, Tania Tsanaklidou, Maria Farantouri, Lakis Halkias and a large orchestra.

The acclaimed poet, lyricist and writer Manos Eleftheriou passed away on July 22, a day before the wildfire disaster in the Mati area. Throughout his long career, Eleftheriou created over 400 beloved songs, set to music by the greatest Greek composers of the last five decades.

Talking about the decision, the festival’s artistic director Vaggelis Theodoropoulos said it was an opportunity to pay tribute to the memory of a great poet and a man who had written the lyrics to hundreds of songs that “kept us company for decades, in good moments and difficult moments, in joy and in sorrow”.

For those wanting to support the cause but unable to attend the concert in person, it is possible to buy financial support coupons of 10 and 20 euros from the festival box office or the website viva.gr.

Tickets to attend the concert cost 60 euros in the VIP section, 45 euros in zone A, 35 euros in zone B, 25 euros in zone C, 20 euros in the upper tiers and 15 euros for student/over-65 discount tickets.