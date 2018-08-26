ATHENS – The notorious Rouvikonas anarchist group kept up its rampage against establishment and political targets on Aug. 25, attacking the headquarters of the Mytilineos business group, busting a glass door and windows before then running away, later posting a video.

In the footage, four men wearing crash helmets to hide their features were seen in the attack in the suburb of Maroussi, the video accusing the company’s owner, Vangelis Mytilineos, of building his “empire by ripping natural resources, exploiting thousands of people who work for him and – as he has the right connections – making some very profitable deals especially with the national power company,” said Kathimerini.

Mytilineos is an industrial conglomerate whose companies are active in the sectors of metallurgy, energy and engineering, procurement and construction. It was founded in 1990 as a metallurgical company of international trade, evolving from an old metallurgical family business which began its activity in 1908.

Rouvikonas has been nearly unstoppable, apart from a few detentions, and hit everything from the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA’s offices to the Defense Ministry, the grounds of Parliament and in July went after the Foreign Ministry with a trademark attack splashing red paint on the front of the building in the Capital, after other groups earlier had clashed with riot police guarding the home of a minister SYRIZA – which is riddled with anarchist sympathizers.

A ministry official condemned what was called an unprecedented attack although the group has been rampaging for months and striking a number of targets in protests against Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras breaking vows and continuing austerity measures.

During an interview with Antenna TV at the time, Migration Minister Dimitris Vitas described Rouvikonas as a “very unusual political group,” and said that, ““It does have a narrative, but its actions do not contribute to social stability.

“On the contrary, many of its actions raise many questions about the objectives of the group,” he said, although another SYRIZA official earlier said it was a political movement and not a violent group.