Greek Executive Who Stole Millions, Tied to Lawyer’s Murder Attempt, Released

ATHENS – After the transfer of terrorist assassins from high-security prisons, Greece’s ruling Radical Left SYRIZA is generating more criticism after an executive who stole millions from an energy company and was linked to the murder attempt of a lawyer investigating him is also getting out.

Aristidis Floros, 39, serving a 21-year-sentence for grand embezzlement and money laundering is being released after 18 months after judicial officials ruled he was suffering from epileptic seizures and psychiatric problems, the business newspaper Naftemporiki said.

Health reasons are a common cause for celebrity prisoners to be released, including former defense minister Akis Tsochatzopoulos who said he heart problems but was spotted swimming at a beach.

Floros established and led a now defunct retail electricity supplier, Energa, which Greek regulatory authorities and prosecutors say bilked consumers and the state out of tens of millions of euros. The court agreed with prosecutors, handing down the sentence and a fine of 1.5 million euros ($1.74 million). There was no indication where the money went and if he’d have access to it with his release.

Besides the Energa-related convictions, Floros was convicted of moral complicity in the assassination attempt against attorney Giorgos Antonopoulos.

Two convicted felons, a pair of Albanian nationals, claimed they were hired by Floros and promised 300,000 euros ($348,980) to murder Antonopoulos, who represented the regulating authority, the Operator of the Electricity Market (LAGHE), in the legal case with Energa.

They were two of three Albanian convicts allegedly involved in the killing of another lawyer, Michalis Zafeiropoulos.

Rival parties again blamed SYRIZA and its junior coalition partner, the pro-austerity, marginal, jingoistic allegedly law-and-order Independent Greeks (ANEL) for legal interventions the critics said are releasing violent offenders.

The poll leading major opposition New Democracy called the release “despicable” and said the government must explain why “one (convict) after another is leaving prison,” referring to those previously released after saying they, too, were ill.