Cyprus Gripes to UN Again About Turkish Air, Sea Violations

Despite being previously ignored, Cyprus has protested to the United Nations – which does nothing about it – that Turkey keeps violating the country’s air and waters at the same time Turkey sent warships offshore to keep foreign energy companies from drilling for oil and gas where they have licenses.

The latest transgressions happened in June, the government said without explaining why it waitd two months to send yet another letter following other entreaties on which the UN took no action either.

Cyprus’ First Secretary to the UN, Michael Mavros, wrote to Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, protesting the Turkish violations, said the Cyprus Mail. There was no explanation why he didn’t go talk to him face-to-face to make Cyprus’ case.

The letter was circulated as an official document of the UN General Assembly and of the Security Council.

Mavros attached two documents describing in detail all Turkish violations of international air traffic regulations and of Cyprus’ national airspace. He also noted the illegal use of ports in the north, under occupation since an unlawful 1974 invasion, which remain closed, by Turkish warships and said Turkish commercial planes are using the Tymbou (Ercan) airport there.

In April, Cyprus’ Permanent Representative to the United Nations Kornelios Korneliou has asked the body to intervene and stop continued violations of the island’s waters and airspace by Turkish warships and planes.

He also wrote to Guterres, although they’re in the same building. The UN chief failed last year to help broker a reunification deal for the island and blamed nobody for anything.

Korneliou protested the ongoing Turkish incursions which keep happening without any rebuke from the international community, apart from a tepid protest from the European Union and some backing from the United States which Cyprus has the right to explore for energy.

“The Republic of Cyprus reiterates, in this respect, its call for adherence to the principle of sovereignty and non-interference enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations,” Korneliou said in the letter although the UN ignored similar requests from President Nicos Anastasiades to get involved.

“It should be noted that Turkish commercial aircraft systematically use the illegal airport of Tymbou. In addition, Turkey continues to systematically harass civilian and military aircraft within the Nicosia flight information region (FIR) via radio calls. Meanwhile, Nicosia FIR infringements and violations of the national airspace of the Republic of Cyprus continue unabated,” he said, the Cyprus Mail reported.

“Turkey’s policy of persistently breaching international law and defying international rules and regulations puts the safety of international civil aviation at risk, has a negative impact on the stability of the region and causes difficulties for air traffic over Cyprus,” he added.

Negotiations to bring the island together again collapsed in July, 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana when Turkey insisted on keeping an army in the occupied territory and the right to militarily intervene, invade, again when it wanted which was too much even for Anastasiades who was willing to let a Turkish-Cypriot share a rotating Presidency.