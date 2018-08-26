When the Neighborhood Greek Store Closes its Doors

Baltimore’s Kentrikon store will close its doors soon, after 60 years of service to that community. It opened in 1954, selling Greek books, newspapers, magazines, gifts, wedding and christening items, etc.

Beyond the pity of a longstanding business like Kentrikon closing, why is it significant enough to deserve space on this page? Because, to a certain extent, it concerns us all.

(Full disclosure: before proceeding further, please note that Kentrikon sells this newspaper too.)

Focusing on the reasons for Kentrikon’s imminent closing draws …