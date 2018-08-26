The Sport Paths Program Continues on Greek Remote Islands with the SNF support

In September 2018, the implementation of the Sport Paths program begins on four Greek remote islands, namely Agios Efstratios, Kastelorizo, Lipsi and Tilos.

The Sport Paths initiative is designed and implemented by NGO “Regeneration & Progress,” under the scientific supervision of the 1st Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, Athens University Medical School, with the exclusive support of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation.

The program seeks to foster sports education and to improve the quality of life of children on remote islands, through activities that promote mental and physical health, as well as the active participation of the islands’ residents and local authorities.

Since 2015, winter and summer programs have been implemented on 27 different islands.

Source: SNF.org