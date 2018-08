With the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition blamed for not having an evacuation or disaster plan and a chaotic response to the July 23 wildfires that killed 96 people, power was slowly being reconnected to the devastated seaside village of Mati, residents and summer vacationers were trying to recover what was left from charred homes.

One of the makeshift volunteer centers is the Miaou Bar of Pavlos Lakos, on Posidonos Boulevard – which one resident said it was a cruel joke …