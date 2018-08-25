Finally, a President Stands up to Erdogan

President Trump’s attitude toward Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is a very pleasant surprise. After years of unacceptable reluctance of a number of administrations of both major parties, the current chief executive behaves toward Turkey with a clenched fist and national dignity.

The White House, according to The Wall Street Journal, rejected Erdogan’s proposal to exchange the release of Pastor Andrew Brunson for a writeoff of billions of dollars in fines against one of the largest Turkish banks, Halkbank, for violating …