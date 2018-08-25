The Greeks and Classical Music

Greek music, composers and performers, have come to enjoy considerable recognition outside of Greece. A non-Greek, if asked, she might mention, as an example of his or her familiarity, Melina Mercouri singing the Manos Hatzidakis hit Never on Sunday (which brought Hatzidakis an Academy Award but he refused it), or perhaps Anthony Quinn dancing syrtaki to the music of Mikis Theodorakis in Zorba the Greek, or Nana Mouskouri.

A more knowledgeable person might offer Theodorakis’ Oscar-winning score for Al Pacino’s Serpico, …