St. Fanourios the Martyr has helped countless people find lost items and according to tradition, after you pray and find the said item, you bake a cake (fanouropita) in honor of the saint which is shared as a thanks-offering. The traditional version features nuts and raisins and is topped with sesame seeds or powdered sugar depending on the many family recipes followed for generations.

The following variations on the theme can be enjoyed any time of the year, especially during periods …