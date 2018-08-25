The Theotokos: At the Heart and Soul of Hellenism

By Christopher Tripoulas August 25, 2018

The Panagia and Christ Child icon. Photo by Eleni Sakellis

Despite the myriad of problems in which Greece is mired – including a flawed infrastructure that can prove deadly when a “perfect storm arrives,” a clientele state where a forty-something prime minister thinks and acts like a political dinosaur from a different era, a supposed financial “bailout” that has turned the nation into a post-modern colony that will keep its economy in shambles for decades to come if banksters and technocrats don’t come to their senses and provide a proper …

To Read this Article Login or Subscribe

Login Subscribe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *