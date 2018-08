NEW YORK – In a serene atmosphere, the feast day of St. Gerasimos, patron saint of Kefalonia, was celebrated at St. Gerasimos Church on Manhattan’s Upper West Side at the vespers service with artoklasia on August 15 presided over by Archimandrite the V. Rev. Fr. Maximos Politis, presiding priest of St. Peter the Apostle Church in the Bronx.

Regarding the message of the commemoration of St. Gerasimos, Fr. Politis told The National Herald that it is important to “emulate the example …