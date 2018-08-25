An Uncle’s Lesson on Immigration

As one of countless immigrants to this country, I watch with enormous vexation and concern for the America’s future, the thoughtless and shameful political exploitation of foreign-born persons by President Trump.

Are there are bad among them, as the president reminds us almost every day? Of course there are; there always were.

But the good ones, the honest, hardworking, law-abiding ones, who have contributed the most and continue to contribute to the development of this country, overwhelmingly outnumber the bad, and consequently, …