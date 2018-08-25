An Uncle’s Lesson on Immigration

By Antonis H. Diamataris August 25, 2018

President Donald Trump speaks during a rally Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, at the Civic Center in Charleston W.Va. (AP Photo/Tyler Evert)

As one of countless immigrants to this country, I watch with enormous vexation and concern for the America’s future, the thoughtless and shameful political exploitation of foreign-born persons by President Trump.

Are there are bad among them, as the president reminds us almost every day? Of course there are; there always were.

But the good ones, the honest, hardworking, law-abiding ones, who have contributed the most and continue to contribute to the development of this country, overwhelmingly outnumber the bad, and consequently, …

To Read this Article Login or Subscribe

Login Subscribe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *