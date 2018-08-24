Trouble in Paradise: Crime, Violence Spikes on Mykonos, Santorini

For tourists, Mykonos is one of the most popular destinations in Greece, projected as an idyllic spot, but officials there are anxious about rising crime and violence which led Mayor Constantinos Koukas to sue former citizens’ protection minister Nikos Toskas over the troubles.

Koukas also sued the chief of the Greek Police (ELAS), Kathimerini said it was told by sources it didn’t identify but it was unclear whether it was brought against outgoing ELAS chief Constantinos Tsouvalas or of his replacement, Aristides Antrikopoulos.

The move came two days after the head of the island’s municipal council, Miltiades Atzamoglou, was beaten up outside a bar in Myconos town which has seen a jump in robberies, burglaries and drug dealing and where tax inspctors said tax cheating is essentially unstoppable.

Earlier this month, Koukas and Nikos Zorzos, the mayor of even more popoular Santorini but has seen a crime jump, asked Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras to add police, as Koukas now has in an appeal to Interior Minister Panos Skourletis, who took over the citizen’s protection duties when Toskas quit after the July 23 wildfires near Athens that killed 96 people and for which he and other government officials were blamed for not having a disaster or evacuation plan in place, not alerting citizens of the destroyed seaside village of Mati of the danger and with the response to the fires said to be confused and chaotic.