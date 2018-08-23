National Archaeological Museum Free to the Public on Full Moon Night, Aug. 26

ATHENS – Entrance at the National Archaeological Museum will be free for the public on Sunday, August 26, a full moon night, from 20:00 to 24:00.

This year’s events are devoted to the idea of beauty, which ties in with an ongoing temporary exhibit at the museum on perceptions of beauty in the ancient world.

The evening will consist of the following three sections: From 20:15 to 21:00, drama school students will read excerpts of ancient Greek prose and poetry, accompanied by music.

From 21:00 to 22:00, museum archaeologists will give tours on selected objects from the museum’s temporary and permanent exhibits, all focused on notions of beauty in antiquity. From 22:15 to 23:15, a multi-award-winning guitar ensemble, Nikea, will play well-known classical pieces scored for guitar, from Baroque to jazz styles.

On Sunday, the museum will allow visitors up to 23:30, and exhibition halls will remain open until 23:45.