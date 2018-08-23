Athens Newspapers Headlines

ATHENS – The Thursday edition of Athens dailies at a glance:
DIΜΟΚRΑΤΙΑ: Bring back what has been stolen
ΕTHΝΟS: Tsipras’ agenda in TIF
ΕSΤΙΑ: Proud foreign policy for laughter and crying!
EFIMERIDA TON SYNTAKTON: Look who is talking about division
KATHIMERINI: 9 pct of GDP spent on lotteries
AVGHI: The bet of pensions. The next day of the memoranda
RIZOSPASTIS: Our needs first and not the profit of the few
ΤΑ ΝΕΑ: “The government is doing its best to forget the fires in Mati area
ΤΟ PΟΝΤΙΚΙ: Open fronts everywhere
VOICE: All starts now
NAFTEMPORIKI: Metal industry on alert