Five-Year-Old Girl Dies in Florina Area from Allergic Shock to Antibiotic

A five-year-old girl died from allergic shock at Variko village in the Amynteo area of Florina, after being administered an antibiotic by a doctor.

The child was administered the antibiotic on Tuesday morning for fever. At 8:00 p.m. she complained of a sore throat and as soon as she drank water, fainted. Her father and the village president rushed her to the Bodossakis Hospital’s Children’s Clinic, where doctors could not resuscitate her.

Clinic director Dimitris Kyfonidis told the Athens-Macedonian News Agency (ANA) the child had thrown up, turned blue and fainted before being rushed to the hospital, and that when she arrived at the hospital she was clinically dead.