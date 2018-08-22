Power Outage Affects Athens and Suburbs, Including Metro Line 2

ATHENS – A failure in the high-voltage system in Pallini, a major electricity station north of Athens, affected the Athens Metro system, traffic lights and buildings in sections of Athens on Wednesday.

According to the power distribution agency (ADMIE) officials, power is expected to be restored around 16:00.

Power failure has affected sections of Line 2 of the Athens Metro (Anthoupoli-Elliniko), traffic lights in various sections and suburbs of Athens and buildings.

The Fire Brigade has received more than 90 calls of help from people stuck in elevators.