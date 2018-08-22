Athens Power Outage Causes Blackout, Transport Shutdown

ATHENS – A number of regions around Athens and in the city on Aug. 22 were without electricity, especially in the center of the city in the neighborhoods of Pangrati, Kaisariani, Daphni, as well as Kiffisia and Melissia.

Much of the city was without power and blacked out as far as Aghios Dimitrios toward the city’s southern coast, where there was also no electricity as far as Glyfada.

Traffic became entangled as well with traffic lights not operating and drivers without direction on how to proceed.

The Metro’s Line from Panepistimiou to Elliniko was out of order and unable to operate with problems on Line 3 and on the tram. The Metro was running from Anthoupouli to Panepistimiou near the University of Athens, the last stop south before the major stop at Syntagma Square and were running from Iliopouli to Elliniko, the former now abandoned international airport.

The problem was reportedly caused by damage to a high-voltage center of the country’s electric company where an explosion was reported at 2:20 p.m.

The fire department reported 70 calls for people trapped in elevators, 24News said.