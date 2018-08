The recent grand jury report in Pennsylvania, describing at least 1000 victims, especially children, of sexual abuse over the last 80 years at the hands of Catholic clerics, has shaken up not only the Catholic Church but the entire Christian world.

How could this absolute betrayal of so many of its clerics happen for so many decades without the Church intervening to stop it?

How could the Church allow the betrayal of Christ?

The report refers to 1000 or so people who contacted …