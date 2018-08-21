American Airlines to Launch New Daily Direct Flight Chicago-Athens in Summer 2019

CHICAGO. American Airlines is expanding its European network and announced that it will launch a daily seasonal service to Athens International Airport (AIA) in Greece from Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD) for the 2019 summer season.

Chicago is coming to #Athens! American will be launching a new daily direct flight between Chicago ORD and #athensairport – The Boeing 787 Dreamliner of American will connect the 2 destinations From May 3rd till October 2nd 2019. Well done @AmericanAir ! pic.twitter.com/9RjpeB6jv5 — Athens Airport (@ATH_airport) August 21, 2018

American’s new flights will be available for sale Aug. 27.

2019 additions:

Route Aircraft Season Frequency

ORD–ATH 787-8 May 3–Sept. 28 Daily

CLT–MUC A330-200 Begins March 31 Daily

DFW–DUB 787-9 June 6–Sept. 28 Daily

DFW–MUC 787-8 June 6–Oct. 26 Daily

PHL–EDI 757 April 2–Oct. 26 Daily

PHL–TXL 767 June 7–Sept. 28 Four times weekly

PHL–BLQ 767 June 6–Sept. 28 Four times weekly

PHL–DBV 767 June 7–Sept. 27 Three times weekly

PHX–LHR 777-200 March 31–Oct. 26 Daily

“We are in the business of making the world more accessible, and with the success of Budapest and Prague, as well as the new flights we’re announcing today, we continue to make the world a little bit smaller for our customers,” said Raja. “We are pleased to work with our partners at British Airways to design a schedule that complements the full joint business.”Atlantic Joint Business partner Finnair has also announced new service between Helsinki Airport (HEL) and Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), which will begin March 31.