ND leader Mitsotakis: Greece will Never Exit the Crisis Under this Government (Video)

ATHENS – Greece has not reached the end of bailout obligations, just the end of cheap financing, New Democracy (ND) leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Tuesday.

In a statement referring to the prime minister Alexis Tsipras’ speech marking the official end of the fiscal adjustment program (on August 20), Mitsotakis said that the premier has agreed to what amounts to a fourth memorandum on long-term austerity, higher taxes, steep primary surpluses and very strict supervision.

The main opposition leader accused Tsipras of not apologizing to the Greek people for the unprecedented wildfire tragedy in East Attica and warned that “Greeks are not lotus-eaters: We will never forget.”

“As long as this government rules, we will never exit the crisis, because it persists in the irrational mix of taxes and contributions, undermining the economy and the Greek people’s income,” Mitsotakis insisted.

The Greek people’s lives will improve only when the country acquires “an effective public administration, a modern social state, competitive education and safety and security for all,” he noted.