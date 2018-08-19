Can U.S.-Turkey Relations Be Restored?

The unprecedented crisis that erupted in U.S.-Turkey relations, and which helped to shed light on the loose foundations on which Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s prosperity was based, creates the crucial question whether it is a transient crisis, or whether it will evolve into a restructuring of geopolitical alliances in the Eastern Mediterranean.

The most likely answer is that the crisis will be overcome to its greatest extent, but that will happen in the post-Erdogan era.

An immediate, if temporary, way out …